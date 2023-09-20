Bossier Parish Schools Student Reimagines Historic Bossier City

Special to Bossier Press-Tribune

Through a partnership with the Bossier Parish Libraries History Center, Bossier

Parish student, John Fox, is reimagining images from historic Bossier City, LA.



John Fox started interning at the History Center in September of 2019 when he

was a student at Airline High School. At the History Center, he would organize

and verify information regarding archived images of historic Bossier City. Through

a conversation about these archived images with his Talented Arts Program

(TAP) teacher, Mark Burt, John was tasked with hand-drawing his own version of

historic Bossier City. He has created at least twenty hand-drawn images.



In the Fall of 2022, the History Center presented John with the idea of turning his

images into a coloring book. This project was overseen by John’s Graphic Arts

teacher, Kyle Hadley, at Bossier School for Technology and Innovative Learning

(BPSTIL). Through the course of the year, John was able to digitize thirteen

images using the graphic arts program Procreate.



The History Center was presented with Fox’s digitized images at BPSTIL in early

September. These images will be used to produce coloring books for distribution

to all ages that visit Bossier Parish Libraries. Through John’s vision and talent,

historic Bossier City can once again be relived.



John Fox is a 2022 graduate of Airline High School. He is participating in the

PIVOT program at Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning

where he is earning Industry Based Credentials (IBCs) to prepare him for a future

career in Graphic Arts. John has earned credentials in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe

Photoshop, and Adobe Premiere Pro.