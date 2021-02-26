Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent was honored during Bossier Parish School Board meeting

At Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board regular meeting, it was announced that Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey has been named an Honorary Commander for the second missions support group at Barksdale Air Force Base.



“Barksdale has been awesome for us and our school system,” Downey said.



“We do understand the difficulties that the children especially go through in a move, and other members of the family. We moved nine times when I was in school, so having to adjust and make those transitions work smoothly is very difficult. We want to do everything in Bossier Schools to make sure we help with that,” he added.



The goal of the Honorary Commander’s Program is to build and maintain a strong and lasting bond between Barksdale Air Force Base and surrounding communities.



The mission of the Honorary Commanders Program is twofold; one, to educate key community leaders about a unit’s mission and to foster a supportive relationship with the community, increase military involvement in civic endeavors and organizations and make members of the local community feel part of the unit.