Bossier Parish Schools Uses Solar Eclipse 2024 as a Teaching Moment

By Stacey Tinsley, Press-Tribune

“Don’t look up!” At least, not without proper protective eyewear.

Those were the words echoed by Bossier Parish Schools staff to students viewing the 2024 solar eclipse that took place on Monday, April 8, 2024 as the solar eclipse crossed over our region. The April showers and cloudy skies that existed on Monday April 8 did not deter Bossier Parish school students from witnessing the solar eclipse. The state of Louisiana experienced a partial solar eclipse early Monday afternoon April 8 as the moon briefly crossed over to block the sun.

The peak time for eclipse coverage was 1:47 p.m. Many schools across the nation, including those in Bossier Parish, capitalized on this once-in-several-years teaching moment by tying it to lesson plans, providing eclipse glasses verified using NASA safety standards, and organizing viewing events.

At R.V. Kerr Elementary in Bossier City, students experienced a “blackout” with classroom black lights and glowing solar system transformations, along with fun educational activities to celebrate the solar eclipse. The school also purchased special safety glasses for students to observe the solar eclipse safely.

“We’ve been working so hard all year long with the curriculum; the kids have been stressed, the teachers have been stressed. So now we get a chance to kind of sit back and do something fun. But it’s still educational. The kids are enjoying it. The teachers have just gone above and beyond decorating their classrooms and preparing activities for the students,” said Madora Abney, Principal at R.V. Kerr Elementary.

At Haughton Middle School in Haughton, students were escorted outside to designated areas on campus so they could view the eclipse. Haughton Middle School also ordered solar glasses for their students. “I was really excited coming out today to see the eclipse. I was excited to see this today because I haven’t seen it before. It’s been a long time since this happened before. I learned from my teachers that an eclipse happens when the moon goes in front of the sun. In 20 years when this happens again, I will be 31,” said Daniel Oliver, 6th grader at Haughton Middle School.

This is the first time since 2017 a solar eclipse was on a visible path across the entire continental United States.

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune – R.V. Kerr Elementary students experienced a “black out” with classroom black lights and a glowing solar system transformations and fun educational activities to celebrate the 2024 solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune – Haughton Middle Students don glasses and watch the 2024 solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.