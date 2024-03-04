Monday, March 4, 2024

Bossier Parish Sheriff Invites Community Participation in Crime Prevention

by BPT Staff
by BPT Staff

Bossier Parish Julian Whittington is calling upon citizens to take an active role in combating crime by joining the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program. This initiative aims to strengthen the partnership between law enforcement and the community, empowering residents to contribute to crime prevention efforts.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing citizens who want to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime,” stated Sheriff Whittington. “That’s why we’re inviting Bossier Parish citizens to become honorary members of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program.”

Membership appeals will soon be distributed via mail, offering residents the opportunity to enroll in the program for as little as $25 for individuals and $35 for families. Businesses can also show their support for public safety through contributions starting at $35, with various sponsorship levels available.

“The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work, and play,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington, highlighting the critical role of financial support in law enforcement initiatives.

Individuals who do not receive a membership appeal in the mail but wish to learn more about the program can contact the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program directly. “Residents can also become members of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program by contacting the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Whittington added.

