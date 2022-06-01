Bossier Parish Sheriff Youth Shooting Sports Camp Began

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Youth Shooting Sports summer camp started with a big bang

yesterday for some Bossier Parish students.



In this free, three-day summer camp, the campers started their day out in the classroom, and during

the late morning, they were taken out to the range for some live-fire target shooting. “We are happy

these kids are taught how to use a weapon before they get to actually use one,” said Sheriff

Whittington. “For some, this is their first time shooting a gun, and we hope this camp will help them be

responsible when handling any firearm.”



This free summer camp is held at the Bossier Sheriff’s Shooting Sports Complex in Plain Dealing

for students ages 10 -14 years old. The shooting drills for the camp will be the BB Target Rifle,

Archery, and a 20-gauge Shotgun. This year the camp will have a free one-day camp for students who

already have their Hunters Education License and who would love to sharpen their skills.



Parents are asked to contact Dep. James Lonadier for camp availability. He can be reached at

jlonadier@bossiersheriff.com or call Lisa Davis in the Sheriff’s office at (318) 965-3411.