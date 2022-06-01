Bossier Parish Sheriff Youth Shooting Sports Camp Began

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Youth Shooting Sports summer camp started with a big bang
yesterday for some Bossier Parish students.
In this free, three-day summer camp, the campers started their day out in the classroom, and during
the late morning, they were taken out to the range for some live-fire target shooting. “We are happy
these kids are taught how to use a weapon before they get to actually use one,” said Sheriff
Whittington. “For some, this is their first time shooting a gun, and we hope this camp will help them be
responsible when handling any firearm.”
This free summer camp is held at the Bossier Sheriff’s Shooting Sports Complex in Plain Dealing
for students ages 10 -14 years old. The shooting drills for the camp will be the BB Target Rifle,
Archery, and a 20-gauge Shotgun. This year the camp will have a free one-day camp for students who
already have their Hunters Education License and who would love to sharpen their skills.
Parents are asked to contact Dep. James Lonadier for camp availability. He can be reached at
jlonadier@bossiersheriff.com or call Lisa Davis in the Sheriff’s office at (318) 965-3411.