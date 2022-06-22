Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Shooting Sports Competition

The Bossier Sheriff’s Shooting Sports held the First Annual Youth Shooting Sports

Competition on Saturday, June 18, for students from around the state.



There were 40 students from Bossier, Caddo, Cameron, Bienville, Lincoln, Sabine, Vernon,

and Webster Parishes who participated in the first youth shooting sports competitive event at the

complex.



“We are so proud to host such an event here in Bossier Parish,” said Sheriff Whittington. “My

hope is that our Shooting Sports Complex will host more events for both kids and adults here, making

this a great investment for the parish.”



The competition consisted of participants shooting the 100-bird Modified Trap Course where

on a Sporting Clays course, shooters are presented with a wide variety of targets that duplicate the

flight path of game birds, such as flushing, crossing, incoming, and other angling shots.



The competition had two divisions, junior and senior. In the Junior Division, Remington Bolyer

of Bienville Parish and Franklin Bridwell of Webster Parish both placed first place hitting 96 out 100

shots. After the officials read the kid’s score cards, Remington Bolyer came out on top and took first

place with 64 shots without a miss during the competition. Franklin Bridwell took second place

followed by Ryan Snyder from Lincoln Parish who came in third place with 94 shots.

In the Senior Division, Bossier Parish’s Corrigan Jayroe (pictured with Sheriff Whittington and

on the range) won first place with 95 out of 100 shots. Zachary Bolyer from Bienville Parish took

second place with 94 shots made and Parker Still from Webster Parish came in third with 92 shots

made.



“This is like travel ball for these shooters,” said Dep James Lonadier. “This is their summer

activity and I am excited that they were able to come here and compete at our facility.”



Lunch and the awards ceremony were held at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy.