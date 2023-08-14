Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Shooting Sports Summer Camps are a Big Hit in 2023

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is excited to announce that the Shooting Sports Summer camps were an overwhelming success for 2023. Approximately 139 students attended and completed the camps that were taught by Deputy James Lonadier and his staff. Students were introduced to Archery, Target BB gun and Shotgun shooting. The camps also included the opportunity for students to obtain their Louisiana Hunter’s Safety Education certification at the conclusion of the camp. The nine weekly camps were held at the Bossier Sheriff’s Youth Shooting Sports range and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing, LA.



Deputy Lonadier was pleased that the completion and passing rate for the Louisiana Hunter’s Safety

Education certification was 100%. He attributes this to his knowledgeable staff which included: Major

Donnie Keith, Lt. Lane Tuggle, Deputy Chad Gauthier, Deputy Brandon Long, Deputy Rebecca Robins,

Chris Skinner and Anna Robins.



“Giving these students the opportunity to participate in shooting sports and the other activities is a great feeling for our instructors,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Our goal is to provide a safe and fun environment for these students as they learn about the outdoors and shooting sports.”