Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy Graduation

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce the graduation of 19 law enforcement officer recruits from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing.

The recruits from BPSTA Class 024 are from eight area law enforcement agencies – Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Homer Police Department, Many Police Department, Minden Police Department, Northwestern State University Police Department, and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Honorable Santi Parks, Bossier City Court judge, was the guest speaker for the event. Class 024 Recruit Tyeshom Harvey presented a special poem “Hold the Line” that was written by him.

The recruits of Class 024 successfully completed 16 weeks of training to become P.O.S.T. (Peace Officer Standards and Training)-certified law enforcement officers. They learned a myriad of skills, including legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force, officer survival skills, and much more.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, formerly known as the North Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy, held its first graduation in 2009. Over the past 12 years, instructors have trained some 500 recruits to become POST-certified law enforcement officers.