Bossier Parish starts several major projects, improvements

Bossier Parish is beginning several top priority road projects.

At the Aug. 21 Police Jury meeting, jurors adopted a resolution authorizing the Parish Administrator and/or Parish President to execute any and all documents in connection with specific road projects that are a top priority for the parish.

Most of the projects are in the design stage, very few are currently in the construction stage. The majority of these projects will also be completed in the next three years.

Funding for the projects differs between the off system road program, FEMA, internal funding and a recent bond.

With the help from the Bossier Parish Police Jury Treasurer Joe Buffington, the Bossier Parish Police Jury was able to secure a bond in March in the amount of $20.5 million dollars from Regions Bank for parish projects.

“We could not have done this without the help of our treasurer, Joe,” said Bossier Parish Assistant engineer, Eric Hudson.

Below is a list of each project, with a short explanation of the project, as well as funding for the project.

Bridges

Caplis Sligo Road Bridge over Red Chute Bayou and Johnson Koran Bridge over Foxskin Bayou — Older bridges that need to be replaced. Project will be funded through the bond. Cost is approximately $1 million.

Linton Road Bridge over Flat River Realignment Project — The bridge currently has a well defined curve. Workers will take the curve out and rebuild the bridge. Project will be funded through the Bond. Cost is approximately $1 million.

Swan Lake Road over Flat River Realignment (northwest end) — The bridge currently has a well defined curve. Workers will take the curve out, rebuild the bridge with a smoother curve. Project will be funded through the bond. Cost is approximately $1 million.

Planning projects

Remco Drive extension south – The police jury is looking at extending Remco Drive at Bodcau Station Road. This will help alleviate some of the traffic congestion along U.S. Hwy. 80, but it will take years before it is complete. This project is a future police jury planning project and funding has not been discussed.

Sligo Road Extension to La. Hwy. 527 — This is a continued extension of the Parkway south from Parkway High School. This project is a future police jury planning project and funding has not been discussed.

Linton Road Extension to Fairburn Avenue — The extension will connect from Airline to Fairburn Avenue. Doing this will help improve traffic congestion at Airline Drive and Linton Road. This project is a future police jury planning project and funding has not been discussed.

Palmetto Road Widening Phase II — This project is a future police jury planning project and funding has not been discussed.

Linton Road Bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir – The major project will replace the bridge that goes over Black Bayou. It is estimated that the project will start in 2020. Funding for this project will come from the off system bridge fund.

Drainage improvements

Tall Timbers subdivision drainage ditch improvements — Funding for the project will come from internal funds that is set aside for drainage projects. It will be looked at towards the end of the year.

Dogwood South Subdivision Drainage Ditch Improvements — Funding for the project will come from internal funds that are set aside for drainage projects. It will be looked at toward the end of the year.

Bobby Byrd ditch improvements; White Oak ditch improvements; and La. Hwy. 3/I-220 capacity improvements — These projects are slated to take place in a few years. Funding will come from the bond.

FEMA projects