Bossier Parish Student Art Show 2020 “History Has Its Eyes On You”

Show Title: 2020 Bossier Parish Student Art ShowShow Theme: “History Has Its Eyes On You”Explanation: Our world is changing so quickly that it is impossible to predict what the future will hold. We are looking forward to an upcoming time rocked by exponential change. Somewhere within this societal matrix, these students will excel and accomplish wondrous things. History will be watching. Artworks should reflect the students desire for making this a beautiful world to live in and the powerful voices that they have through their works.



Eligibility: WORKS MUST BE ORIGINAL IN CONCEPT, DESIGN, AND IMAGERY AND NOT DERIVATIVE of SOMEONE ELSE’S WORK. PREVIOUSLY EXHIBITED WORKS WILL NOTBE SHOWN IN THE EAST BANK GALLERY. Students must be enrolled in grades K through 12 in Bossier Parish Schools. Only one submission per student will be accepted.



Opening Reception: Tuesday, December 8th from 6pm – 8pm. Students and their families are invited to attend the opening reception/ awards ceremony. (Masks will be required)



Awards: We will be awarding $1500 in prizes this year. Teachers of winning students will also be provided a prize match for their classrooms. Best In Show Winner’s artwork will be used as promotional material for next year’s Bossier Parish Student Art Show

For more information about the Student Art Show, how to become a sponsor, or other Bossier Arts Council events, please visit www.bossierarts.org or call 318-741-8310.