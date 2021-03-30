Bossier Parish Teacher and Principal Advance as State Semifinalists

Bossier Schools is celebrating news today from the Louisiana Department of Education that two of its own are advancing as State Semifinalists in the Teacher and Principal of the Year competitions.



Steve Brown, the Bossier Parish High School Teacher of the Year, is a long-time educator and one of the district’s top performing teachers with 30 years of experience. He teaches at Haughton High School, where his students’ test scores in general and Pre-Advanced Placement (AP) English I prove his excellence; over 85-percent have received Advanced or Mastery on their LEAP 2025 assessments. Recognized for his common sense approach to teaching and willingness to adapt to change, Brown served on the Superintendent’s Strong Start panel in summer 2020. His love for teaching also extends beyond school; Brown has served as a global citizen ambassador, taking students on educational journeys overseas.



David Thrash has been in education for 38 years and spent the last 14 of those as principal of Bossier High School. Considered the “dean” of Bossier Parish high school principals, Thrash won the 2011 Louisiana State Principal of the Year title and was a previous Bossier Parish High School Principal of the Year in 2010 and 2018. Bossier High has seen big gains under the leadership of Thrash, most notably the school’s current letter grade improving to a ‘B.’



Both Brown and Thrash are one of 13 semifinalists chosen from around the state in their respective competitions. All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists will be honored at the 15th Annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala in July at which time the state winners will be announced.