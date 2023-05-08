Bossier Parish Teacher Arrested for Indecent Behavior and Prohibited Conduct

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a teacher for showing inappropriate sexual images to a student and by playing a sexually explicit game with students at a Bossier Parish high school.



Lacey Oakes, 36, of the 200 block of Pine Lake Drive in Haughton, was arrested after an investigation

into her behavior with students. That investigation revealed Oakes showed sexual images to a student and played a sexually explicit game with several other students. There was no evidence of sexual contact between Oakes and any of the students involved.



Oakes was arrested on a warrant and charged with one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and one count of Prohibited Sexual Conduct between Educator and Student. Bond has been set in this case at $35,000.



Oakes is no longer employed by Bossier Parish Schools.



If you have any information about this or any other crime please call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s

Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418.