Bossier Parish Teacher Arrested for Indecent Behavior

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a teacher for sending inappropriate sexual images to students at a Bossier Parish high school.



Charles D. Wright, 24, of the 500 block 21st of Monroe, was arrested after an investigation into his behavior with students. That investigation revealed Wright sent sexual images to three students.



Wright was arrested and charged on three Counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and three counts of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor. Bond has not yet been set on this case.



This case is still under investigation with the possibility of more victims coming forward. If you have any information about this or any other crime please call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418.