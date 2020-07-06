Bossier Parish to consider renewing jail tax

At last week’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, the jury approved the holding of a public meeting in August to authorize the renewal of an ad valorem tax for parish correctional facilities.

“Bossier Parish as required by law ‘shall provide a good and sufficient jail’ for parish pretrial inmates. This is one of our primary functions as parish government. On Saturday, December 5, 2020, the Parish is asking parish voters to renew the existing 3.08 mill property tax for another 10 years. This renewal provides the funding to maintain and operate our correctional facilities located south of Plain Dealing,” said Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus.

“Just like anyone’s home or business, we are required to insure, maintain, pay all the utilities to those facilities along with additionally providing the food, medical, dental and prescriptions to the inmates as long as they are in our facilities. Having these facilities is not an option for the parish. We must do all the above and it takes money to do this. As such we are asking the parish voters to approve this renewal,” he added.

