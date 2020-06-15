Bossier Parish Virtual Learning Academy now accepting applications

By
Randy Brown
-
Don’t miss out on getting your application in for the Virtual Learning Academy located on the campus of Bossier High School. Download your application and get it turned in today. Any student in Bossier Parish may apply.


For more information, email:

gayla.fowler@bossierschools.org

michelle.doolittle@bossierschools.org

david.thrash@bossierschools.org

or call: 549-6680