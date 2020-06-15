Don’t miss out on getting your application in for the Virtual Learning Academy located on the campus of Bossier High School. Download your application and get it turned in today. Any student in Bossier Parish may apply.
For more information, email:
gayla.fowler@bossierschools.org
michelle.doolittle@bossierschools.org
david.thrash@bossierschools.org
or call: 549-6680
Bossier Parish Virtual Learning Academy now accepting applications
Don’t miss out on getting your application in for the Virtual Learning Academy located on the campus of Bossier High School. Download your application and get it turned in today. Any student in Bossier Parish may apply.