Bossier Parish Virtual Learning Academy now accepting applications

Don’t miss out on getting your application in for the Virtual Learning Academy located on the campus of Bossier High School. Download your application and get it turned in today. Any student in Bossier Parish may apply.





For more information, email:



gayla.fowler@bossierschools.org



michelle.doolittle@bossierschools.org



david.thrash@bossierschools.org



or call: 549-6680



