Bossier Parish voters approve tax renewals

by Stacey Tinsley
By Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Louisiana voters cast their ballots on Saturday, April 27, 2024, for various propositions, including four property tax renewals in Bossier Parish.

The first renewal was a 7.43-mill property tax for 10 years for the Bossier Parish Police Jury, expected to generate an estimated $9,513,500 annually starting in 2026 for the public library system in Bossier Parish.

The second renewal, split into two parts for the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, included an 8.32-mill levy and a 2.71-mill levy. Approval of this renewal would extend these levies for another 10 years, with the former generating an estimated $6,116,150 annually for the city’s fire and police departments and the latter an estimated $1,992,160 annually.

The fourth renewal was for the Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District, a 1.54-mill property tax renewal for 10 years estimated to bring in $1,456,300 annually.

Below are the results for each renewal:

  • Parishwide Proposition — 7.43 Mills Renewal – PJ – 10 Yrs. This renewal passed by a margin of 67% (3,874) to 33% (1,947).
  • City of Bossier City Proposition No. 1 of 2 — 8.32 Mills Renewal – CC – 10 Yrs. This renewal passed by a margin of 79% (2,179) to 21% (581).
  • City of Bossier City Proposition No. 2 of 2 — 2.71 Mills Renewal – CC – 10 Yrs. This renewal passed by a margin of 78% (2,135) to 22% (610).
  • Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation Dist. — 1.54 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs. This renewal passed by a margin of 62% (2,751) to 38% (1,652).

