Bossier Parish voters have spoken

On Saturday, November 13, voters in Bossier Parish headed to the polls to vote on four statewide constitutional amendments, Bossier Parish Police Jury District 5, Bossier Parish School Board District 11, Plain Dealing mayor, Bossier City Council District 1 and a tax millage renewal for Bossier Parish Fire Protection District 7.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, unofficial results show that the Bossier City Council District 1 seat is headed for a runoff. Three candidates ran for the position: Democrat Darren Ashley, Republican Brian Hammons and Independent Michael Lombardino.

Brian Hammons will face Michael “Lum” Lombardino in a runoff election slated for December 11, 2021. In Saturday’s race, Hammons received 48 percent of the vote (816 votes) to Lombardino’s 36 percent (607 votes). Ashley received 36% of the vote (276 votes). Unofficial voter turnout for this race was 19%. Early voting for the Dec. 11 election will be held from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4.

Shane Cheatham won the Bossier City Council District 1 seat last March, but resigned before he took office. Former Bossier City Council District 1 representative, Scott Irwin, who was defeated by Cheatham in the March 2021 election, was selected by the Bossier City Council in early July to serve as the interim city councilman for District 1 until the Saturday November 13 special election could be held.

The race for the Bossier Parish Police Jury District 5 seat included Republican Julianna Parks and Republican Mindy Wardlaw. In Saturday’s election, Parks won the District 5 seat with 61 percent of the vote (1,068 votes) to Wardlaw’s (682 votes).

Unofficial voter turnout for this race was 19.1%.

The race for the Bossier Parish School Board District 11 seat included Republican Robert Bertrand, who is currently the interim representative for the seat, and Democrat Miki Royer. In this race, Bertrand was elected with 73% of the vote (685 votes) to Royer’s 27% (247 votes). Unofficial voter turnout was 14.9% for this race.

The race for Plain Dealing Mayor included two candidates with no party affiliation. With an unofficial voter turnout of 24.5% for this race, Shavonda Gay defeated Jim Parrish. In this race, Gay garnered 55% of the vote (74 votes) compared to Parrish’s 45% of the vote (60 votes).

The 23.9-mill property tax renewal for Fire Protection District 7 passed by a margin of 57% (85 votes) to 43% (63 votes). Unofficial voter turnout was 12.5%.

Two out of the four statewide constitutional amendments on Saturday’s ballot were approved by voters. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, unofficial results show that Amendment 1 passed by a margin of 52% (4,788 votes) to 48% (4,403 votes). Constitutional Amendment 2 passed by a margin of 60% (5,511 votes) to 40% (3,698 votes).

Amendment No. 1: Allows a single authority to oversee the collection, electronic filing and policy guidance for state and local sales taxes.

Amendment No. 2: Lowers the maximum allowed rate of the income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes, triggering statutory reforms for individual and corporate income and franchise taxes.

Amendment No. 3 which would have allowed certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes was defeated by a margin of 62% (5,701 votes) to 38% (3,432 votes).

Amendment No. 4 which would have increased the amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected was also defeated by a margin of 73% (6,602 votes) to 27% (2,500 votes).

Unofficially, statewide voter turnout for the constitutional amendments on Saturday’s ballot was around 12.2%.