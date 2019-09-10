Bossier Parish water and sewer customers grow

Bossier Parish’s water/sewer system total number of customers has grown by roughly 40 percent following action last month by the parish police jury.

Jury members agreed at their Aug. 21 meeting to spend roughly $2.3 million to purchase sewer systems from the Town of Benton (located outside the town limits), Turtle Creek/Jones Cypress and Gray Lake/Gray Lake North. All three systems will become part of Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1.

“Our plans have always been to incorporate as many of the smaller systems into our system as possible,” said Parish Engineer Butch Ford. “That was a part of the idea when we spent $55 million on our parish project that included a state of the art treatment plant capable of handling these new systems as we bring them on board.”

Ford said bringing the smaller systems under the parish umbrella would help development that continues to spread in central and north Bossier Parish.

“We’re convinced we have to be pro-active in this critical part of our infrastructure so that the continued development we’re seeing will continue,” Ford said.