Bossier Parish’s first snowfall of 2021 began shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 10), depositing amounts ranging from one to three inches. Snowfall ended across the area early Monday morning, according to weather reports.



No parish roads or bridges were closed as a result of the snowfall, but in a preemptive move, the state Department of Transportation and Development shut down I-220 (which remains closed as of noon Monday), the Benton Rd. overpass/bypass in Bossier City over the railroad tracks near Bossier City Hall and the north Benton Rd/Hwy. 3 bridge.



Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department crews inspected roadways and bridges early Monday and spread sand on some bridges in the parish as a safety measure. No serious icing problems were reported on parish roads, but motorists are reminded to drive with caution especially on little travelled, shady roads.