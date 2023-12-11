Bossier Parks and Recreation Announces “Bossier City Field of Dreams Park” to be Temporarily Closed

Bossier City Field of Dreams Park located at 4716 Hazel Jones Rd. will be temporarily closed on December 19th and 20th to allow for the equipment and rubber resurfacing to be cleaned and properly sanitized. The park consisting of the Playground and bathrooms will re-open on Thursday December 21st. This Press Release is to inform our citizens and we apologize for any inconvenience this necessary closure might cause. If there are questions regarding this matter call Bossier City Parks and Recreation at (318) 741-8463.