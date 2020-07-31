Bossier physician creates new practice, welcomes partners



G. Keith Christy, MD , an established ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist in Bossier City, has developed a new Willis-Knighton Physician Network practice with the addition of two partners, J. Patrick Lavo, MD, and Kevin A. Moore II, MD. WK Bossier ENT & Allergy offers a broad range of ear, nose and throat services, including treatment of breathing and sinus issues, allergy diagnosis and treatment, diagnosis and treatment of voice and speech problems, and treatment for hearing loss, including cochlear implants.



Dr. Christy, an LSU School of Medicine Shreveport graduate, has cared for patients in the area since 1987. He established a practice in Bossier, his hometown, after completing his residency that included work under the late Dr. John C. McDonald, a well-known surgeon and mentor to young surgeons. Since that time Dr. Christy has since cared for several generations of his friends and neighbors. Throughout his career, he has diagnosed and treated a full range of ear, nose and throat conditions, and he will continue to offer these services at the new location.



Joining Dr. Christy in the new practice are two young ENT specialists, both with existing ties to the community. Dr. Moore is a native of Bossier City who completed his residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport after earning his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine. He had received a degree in psychology from LSU in Baton Rouge and worked in that field prior to attending medical school. “Patients are taking an active role in their own care more than ever,” Dr. Moore says. “I enjoy teaching patients about their treatment. It’s helpful to them and gives them peace of mind.”



Dr. Lavo also completed his ENT residency at LSU Health Sciences Center after earning a medical degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He completed his undergraduate degree in business administration at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. “Our goal is for you to come to our clinic and feel like you’re heard, you’ve been taken care of and you to feel like we’ve done our best to make you your best.”



Both new doctors considered multiple options for their new practices before choosing to practice in the clinic on the campus of WK Bossier Health Center.



“Shreveport-Bossier was just my favorite,” Dr. Lavo says. “It has a small-town feel, but it’s big enough to have resources and to have things around to experience and do. We decided this is a great place. We found a church here, friends here, family here and so we decided we wanted to stay.”



“We know Willis-Knighton will provide us with whatever technology, equipment and support we need to take the best care of our patients,” Dr. Moore notes. “That’s really the most important thing an institution can do for a physician or surgeon.”



The new practice, located at 2449 Hospital Drive in Bossier City, welcomes new patients and accepts most insurance plans.