Bossier police jury maintenance projects

By
BPT Staff
-
402
0
BODCAU DAM RD CUTOUT

Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department and public utility crews are busy this week working on a number of infrastructure projects.

A highway department overlay crew is adding a fresh asphalt surface on Oliver Rd. south of Haughton, while another group is making repairs to rough spots on Bodcau Dam Rd. south of the recreation area.

Meanwhile, more crews are utilizing milled material from previous road projects as a base to improve access to one of the parish system’s lift stations in Forest Hills subdivision located on east Hwy. 80.

BPT Staff

