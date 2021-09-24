Bossier receives state project

Fifteen contractors are apparent low bidders on 16 state-wide projects let on Sept. 22 totaling $101.5 million, and one of those projects is scheduled for Bossier Parish.



According to the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), just over $1.955 million will be awarded for milling, patching, overlay and signalization on U.S. 71 between Barksdale AFB and I-20.



Another project awarded in this area will see grading, milling, patching and overlay of LA Hwy. 173 between LA Hwy. 1 and U.S. Hwy. 71 in Caddo Parish. That project was let for just over $2.443 million.