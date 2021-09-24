Home News-Free Bossier receives state project

Bossier receives state project

By
BPT Staff
-
3
0

Fifteen contractors are apparent low bidders on 16 state-wide projects let on Sept. 22 totaling $101.5 million, and one of those projects is scheduled for Bossier Parish.

According to the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), just over $1.955 million will be awarded for milling, patching, overlay and signalization on U.S. 71 between Barksdale AFB and I-20.

Another project awarded in this area will see grading, milling, patching and overlay of LA Hwy. 173 between LA Hwy. 1 and U.S. Hwy. 71 in Caddo Parish. That project was let for just over $2.443 million.

Previous articleExpanding subdivisions are taking place in Bossier Parish
BPT Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR