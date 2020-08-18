Bossier Republicans appoint new PEC members

The Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee has appointed three Bossier City residents to fill vacant seats on the committee. Julianna Parks, an attorney was selected to fill the District 9 seat while Tony Thornton, a local businessman, was chosen for District 10. Tom Salzer, who currently represents District 11 on the Bossier Parish Police Jury, was selected to represent the same south Bossier district on the PEC.



“The Republican Party is very fortunate to have such stellar citizens step up and volunteer to represent our members all across Bossier Parish. We will work together to uphold and publicize traditional Conservative and Christian family values that are shared by our members and the vast majority of voters throughout Bossier. Good government is foundational to making Bossier better for now and for a brighter future.” — RPEC Chairman Doug Rimmer.



Other members of the RPEC were elected on July 11, 2020, to serve as the leadership of the Republican party in Bossier Parish but three seats remained vacant after the election. With the appointment of Parks, Thornton, and Salzer, the committee has full representation of all 12 districts in Bossier Parish which with the 5 at-large seats totals a complete body of 17 members serving concurrent 4 year terms.