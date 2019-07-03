Bossier School Board looks at expenditures in budget review

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The Bossier Parish School Board discussed expenses last week during the second meeting in a series to dissect its budget.

Finance Committee held the second in a series of public meetings June 25 to inspect multiple revenue expenditures.

Budget reviews were made regarding Special Education Expenditures, General Administration Expenditures, Business Services Expenditures, Instructional Staff Services Expenditures, Pupil Support Services Expenditures, Special Program Expenditures, and Vocational Education Expenditures.

One expenditure that was marked and will have further discussion at a later time was the library aide positions.

“I understand the roles over at the library and the need for librarians. But I would like for us to circle back at some point and talk about that and see what exactly these aids are doing or if this is something in our high schools where we can have a student worker to help,” said Bossier Parish School Board President Shane Cheatham.

At this time, Bossier Schools employ 13 library aids.

Multiple school board members requested these meetings in order to get an in-depth review of the school board’s budget following the defeat of two proposed tax millages in May that would have gone toward a pay raise for the teachers and a technology funding source.

These meetings will be open to the public in order to provide board members, business owners and the community a view of the school board’s revenue and expenses.

The next Bossier School Board Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for July 9 at 5 p.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center in Bossier City.