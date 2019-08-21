Bossier school board selects J. Adam Bass as new member in special meeting

The Bossier Parish School Board has selected J. Adam Bass as the new Bossier Parish School Board representative for District 5.

The board conducted interviews of 12 candidates for the District 5 seat during a special meeting Tuesday evening, after one of the candidates withdrew his application prior to the meeting.

The applicants that interviewed were:

J. Adam Bass – Allstate Agency owner

Michael Conkle – Smith Oil Company sales manager

Holly French Hart – Bossier Parish Community College associate vice chancellor

Michael L. Howell – UPS driver

Alex Randolph Ivins, Jr. –Edward Jones financial advisor

Jennifer P. McKay – attorney with Colvin, Smith & McKay

Jonathan J. Newton – Re/Max Advantage broker/owner

Julianna P. Parks –Langley, Parks & Maxwell LLC founding and managing partner

M. Craig Ross Sr. – Electric Supply Co. president and equity partner

Barbara Rudd – former District 11 board member

Vickey Thrash – former teacher and principal

John Alan Tomasek III (Trey) – Bossier City HR director

“There are 12 outstanding people that are very well spoken, very plugged into their community, and want to have an impact in a positive way. I think tonight we really see a celebration for Bossier Parish as a whole, because these people here who spoke to us tonight are all very, very, very impressive,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey.

The first round of votes narrowed the field down to Bass and Barbara Rudd, with five and four votes, respectively. A runoff vote saw Bass receive the majority of the board votes.

Following the announcement of his selection, the newly minted Bossier Parish School Board member addressed his fellow board members.

“I would like to thank everybody who participated. The fact that I get to sit there and help you guys in leadership and how this parish is going to go is such an honor. Thank you to each board member for your service. I can’t wait to sit there with you and help you,” said Bass.

The District 5 Bossier Parish School Board seat became available after the resignation of former school board member Mike Mosura. Mosura pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to federal charges of distributing anabolic steroids.

Mosura faces 10 years in prison, two years to life of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. Judge Foote set Mosura’s sentencing date for Dec. 5, 2019.

Mosura was re-elected to his fifth term as a Bossier Parish School Board member for District 5 in January 2019 and was set to serve until Dec. 31, 2022.

Because the unexpired portion exceeds one year, a special election will be held April 4, 2020, to elect a permanent board member to the district.