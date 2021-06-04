Bossier School Board selects representative for vacant District 11 seat

The Bossier Parish School Board has selected Robert Bertrand as the new Bossier Parish School Board representative for District 11.



The board conducted interviews with two candidates for the District 11 seat during the regular session of the Bossier Parish School Board meeting Thursday evening.



Following the announcement of his selection, the newly minted Bossier Parish School Board member addressed his fellow board members.



“I just want to thank the board for your considerations tonight. Thank you for the questions that you asked, they were very good questions. I just want to assure you of my commitment to a good work ethic, to have the openness to communicate with all of the board and also to make decisions based on the best interest of not just District 11, but all of Bossier Parish schools. Thank you so much for your confidence in me,” said Bertrand.



Bertrand will be sworn in at the July 15th Bossier Parish School Board Meeting. He will serve as the District 11 school board representative until a special election is held in October, to elect a permanent board member to the district.