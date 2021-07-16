Bossier School Board swears in representative for District 11

At Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board regular meeting on Thursday, July 15, Robert Bertrand was sworn in as the Bossier Parish School Board member representing District 11.



After reciting the affirmation officializing the inauguration, Bertrand gave an appreciation speech.



“I will always serve with the goals of providing a healthy work environment for all employees, and a healthy learning environment with all the tools available to our students in order that the children of Bossier Parish have every opportunity to obtain a quality education so they, too, can turn their dreams into reality. Thank you for this opportunity; I look forward to working with you all, but most I look forward to learning from you all. Now, let the work continue,” said Bertrand.



Following Bertrand’s inauguration, Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey presented outgoing District 11 Bossier Parish School Board member Shane Cheatham with a plaque conveying their appreciation for his years of service as a member of the council.



In his farewell speech, Cheatham addressed his appreciation to the school board, saying, “I will always cherish the relationships and the friendships that I’ve made with this board. Even through some of the challenging times we’ve had, I will always cherish them. . . Thank you for letting me serve with you.”



Outgoing District 11 Bossier School Board member Shane Cheatham was elected in 2014 and has served for the last 7 years.



Previously reported by the Bossier Press-Tribune. At the Bossier Parish School Board regular meeting held on June 3, Bertrand was interviewed and selected to be the interim District 11 Bossier School Board representative until a subsequent special election is held in October.