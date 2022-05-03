Bossier School Employee Arrested for Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Bossier City man for

having an inappropriate relationship with a student.



Deandre Demar Council, 32, who lives on Middle Creek Drive in Bossier City, was

arrested on May 2, after detectives determined he was having an inappropriate

relationship with a juvenile that attended the school where he taught. During an

interview, the victim told detectives that Mr. Council gave him money on multiple

occasions hoping that he would share either nude or clothed pictures of himself.

Detectives say the juvenile victim was also given gifts and marijuana. The victim also

said Mr. Council shared pornography with him and at least one other victim.



Before his arrest, Council agreed to meet with detectives for an interview where he

confessed to giving the juvenile victim marijuana, money, and gifts. He also admitted to

sending the pornography to the victims. After a search of his phone, Council’s admitted

to deleting some of his social media applications and photographs off his phone.



Council was arrested and charged with one count of Distribution of Schedule 1

Narcotics (Marijuana), one count of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, one count of

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and one count of Obstruction of Justice -Evidence. He was booked into the Bossier Max-Facility. A bond has not been set in the case.



Council has been a teacher in both Bossier and Caddo Parish Schools since 2014,

with the majority of his tenure in Caddo Parish. This matter is still under investigation

and because of where Council worked, detectives have reason to believe there are

possibly additional victims in this case. If you believe you or your loved one is a victim

of this crime, you are encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-

2203.