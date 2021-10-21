Bossier Schools and United Way Team Up Saturday to Make a Difference

Make a Difference Day is the largest national day of community service and Bossier Schools will be observing it in a

big way from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, October 23, 2021 during its 7th Annual Day of Service in partnership with

the United Way of Northwest Louisiana.



This district-wide initiative has become one of the largest volunteer events in Bossier Parish and this year promises

to set a record with hundreds of students and employees participating. Examples of service projects include

organizing a thrift store, serving at a homeless shelter, assembling quarantine care kits, packing food baskets and

hosting collection drives for non-profit agencies that serve our neighbors in need. Since its inception, Day of Service

has enabled charitable organizations to save thousands of dollars in man hours and labor costs, as well as receive

tangible goods vital to their mission.



Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey will also be rolling up his sleeves and working alongside students

from Benton Elementary and the Benton High School baseball team during a major clean-up of a cemetery.

Following the conclusion of Day of Service, a wrap-up party will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Bossier Educational Service

Center, 2900 Douglas Drive in Bossier City, where participants will enjoy food, games, face painting and the United

Way will announce the Day of Service spirit winners.



Serving others is a tenet at Bossier Schools. Character education is not a lesson taught from a textbook but one that

is best learned through actions. Day of Service enables our youth to become difference makers and learn the

importance of paying it forward.