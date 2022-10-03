Bossier Schools and United Way Team Up to Make a Difference

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Make a Difference Day is the largest national day of community service and Bossier Schools observed it in a big way on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1, during its 8th Annual Day of Service in partnership with the United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA).

In partnership with Keep Bossier Beautiful, Bellaire Elementary “Bomber Squad” students cleaned up their community and wrote letters of encouragement for Geaux 4 Kids on Friday, September 30.

“This is our kick off date for our 8th annual day of service seeing Bossier Schools partnering with United Way. It’s just a wonderful event to see these kids out here getting to experience what it means to give back and to do something for somebody else. I’ve said many times, the most selfless thing somebody can do is to do something for somebody else,” said Jason Rowland, Bossier Schools Assistant Superintendent.

On Saturday, October 1, the Benton Middle School National Junior Honor Society assisted the American Red Cross in washing their emergency vehicles, volunteers provided assistance packing boxes for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Operation Blessing Food Pantry and volunteers provided clean-up assistance at Benton Cemetery.

United Way’s Day of Service with Bossier Parish Schools is a community-based volunteer opportunity coordinated by UWNWLA to assist local nonprofits with upkeep.

This year’s Day of Service consists of 15 collection drives and seven in-person volunteer projects taking place.

Following the Day of Service event on Saturday, October 1, an after-party was held at 12:30 p.m. at the Shelton Sports Complex at Airline Baptist Church, 4007 Airline Drive in Bossier City, where volunteers enjoyed food, games and face painting. And, the United Way announced spirit winners at the after-party.

United Way’s Day of Service engages Bossier Parish students, parents, faculty, and staff by giving them the opportunity to learn about human service needs in the communities in which they live. Volunteers are crucial for nonprofits to complete projects that may be delayed due to a lack of staffing and labor costs.

Last year, 30 volunteer school teams yielded 23 collections drives and completed eight in-person projects. The collection drives resulted in more than 15,000 essential items and $26,000 of economic support.