Bossier Schools and United Way’s Day of Service gives back to community

There will be no sleeping in Saturday for hundreds of Bossier Parish students and employees. For the fifth year, Bossier Schools will partner with the United Way of Northwest Louisiana from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 for one of the largest one-day volunteer efforts held in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

The 5th annual Day of Service is an event that has grown each year in which Bossier Schools gives its time and puts in sweat equity by lending a hand to non-profits and agencies that serve our neighbors in need.

This year’s Day of Service will tackle 27 community projects throughout Bossier/Shreveport. A few examples include cleaning and stocking food pantries; helping out in a soup kitchen; assembling weekend snack pack kits and Geaux Bags for foster children; staffing stations at a wildlife celebration; and various beautification efforts.

Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey will roll up his sleeves and work alongside students from Haughton High School to clean up the Lawson “Bo” Brandon Sports Complex. This project is especially meaningful, as this would have been Bo’s senior year at Haughton High. He lost his life at the tender age of eight-years-old in an ATV accident, but his memory is indelibly etched in the hearts of his classmates.

Day of Service has enabled charitable organizations to save thousands of dollars in man hours and labor costs since it first began. It is Bossier Schools’ tenet that character education is not a lesson taught from a textbook, but best learned through actions, not words.