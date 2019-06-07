Bossier Schools appoints new Airline and Haughton principals, Parkway assistant principal

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey announced three new administrators at the parish school board meeting Thursday night, including the new principals for Airline and Haughton High Schools, and the new assistant principal for Parkway High School.

Justin James has been appointed the new Principal at Airline High School. David Haynie is the new Principal at Haughton High School. And, Jeremiah Williams was named the new Assistant Principal at Parkway High School.

“I don’t know if I know of three higher quality individuals then the people we are going to recognize tonight. These are outstanding members of our Bossier School family and it is a great privilege to celebrate their advancement this evening,” said Downey. “I think Bossier Parish is extremely fortunate to have people of this caliber in our school system.”

James has served Bossier Schools for 23 years. Spending most of his career at Greenacres Middle School, James was also the curriculum coach at Haughton Middle School, and for the last three years he has served as assistant principal at Parkway High School.

“This is a special night because it is a homecoming for me,” said James. “To have the opportunity to go to Parkway several years ago, I had to learn how to fall in love with Parkway. And I did. The teachers, the south Bossier community? I loved it.”

Haynie has served Bossier Parish Schools for a combined 27 years as a teacher, coach and administrator. For the last seven years, Haynie has served Haughton High School as its assistant principal.

“It’s a huge honor to continue my career at Haughton High school,” said Haynie. “Another person I feel is very important to my career and (want to thank) is Gene Couvillion. He has served our community for 23 years as principal and 42 years as an educator. Thank you Mr. Couvillion.”

Williams has served for 18 years as a teacher and coach, having won two state basketball championships at Bossier High School and for the past two years serving as assistant principal at Elm Grove Middle School.

“I am so thankful and appreciative of the opportunity to serve in Bossier Schools. I’m looking forward in serving the south Bossier community. I will do the best I can to learn the position and learn all I can from Mr. Bates’s experience,” said Williams.