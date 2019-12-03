Bossier Schools events Dec. 3 through 7

It is back to the books at Bossier Schools with several events happening this week. From a soccer tournament and drone competition to a memorial run and the annual Red Kettle Challenge, make plans to attend these events:

Tuesday, December 3

STARBASE Drone Competition

Elm Grove Middle School

4301 Panther Drive

Bossier City

2:30 p.m.

It will be a race to get the much-needed blood supply to a critical patient in the field and it is all up to the 7th grade students in STARBASE. The 7th grade STARBASE Louisiana 2.0 Drone Competition will put students from Elm Grove, Cope, Greenacres and Youree Drive Middle Schools to the test. They study genotypes and make Punnett squares to figure out what blood type is required, then use both programming and manual flight to get the drone to the right location. No pressure!

Sun City Blood Drive

Sun City Elementary

4230 Van Deeman Street

Bossier City

3-6 p.m.

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday? How about donating the gift of life. Sun City Elementary is hosting a blood drive. Donors are asked to sign up by calling Philip Maxfield at LifeShare Blood Center at (318) 935-9838. Then, swing by after school or on your way home from work, roll up your sleeve and share the gift that keeps on giving.

Wednesday, December 4

STARBASE 2.0 CO2 Car Competition

Elm Grove Middle

4301 Panther Drive

Bossier City

2:30 p.m.

Ever seen a CO2 car built from the design phase to four wheels on the ground? Come see 6th grade STARBASE 2.0 students from Elm Grove and Greenacres Middle Schools put their study of mass and force, aerodynamics and center of gravity into action. They will design a CO2 car using a CAD program and then use tools and wood to make their design come to life.

Thursday, December 5

2019 Bearkat Classic

Tinsley Park

Old Shed Road, off Hwy 80

Bossier City

See attached schedule

The 27th annual Bossier High Soccer Classic will be held December 5-7 at Tinsley Park. This continues to be one of the largest tournaments in north Louisiana with 39 teams participating this year. There will be 16 Varsity Boys teams, 10 Junior Varsity Boys teams and 13 Varsity Girls teams. Attached is the 2019 tournament schedule. Questions can be directed to tournament director Coach Orlando Medellin at Orlando.medellin@bossierschools.org.



Saturday, December 7

La’Keia Rawls 5k Memorial Run/Walk

Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Boat Launch

Bossier City

8:30-9:00 a.m. Pre-race registration

The 8th annual La’Keia Rawls 5k Memorial Run/Walk will be held in remembrance of the former Bossier High School graduate whose life was cut tragically short to domestic violence. This year’s walk/run is being sponsored by Parkway JROTC. The cost is only $5 and walk-up registration is between 8:30-9:00 a.m. All proceeds will be donated to The Salvation Army Women’s and Children’s Shelter. Attached is a flier that media is welcome to share.

Red Kettle Challenge

See below for locations

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What better way to usher in holiday cheer than to ring the bell and staff the iconic red kettles for The Salvation Army? At the same time, Bossier Schools will engage in a little friendly competition with Caddo Schools to see which side of the Red River can collect the most money to benefit our neighbors in need. Employees, School Board members, students and our families will be at nine locations throughout the parish. Come drop some money in our kettles and help The Salvation Army “Do the Most Good.”

Locations being staffed include: