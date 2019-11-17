Bossier Schools events include career fair, town hall, and rocket launches

Bossier Schools has a fun, informative week planned, from rocket blast offs and a community POPS concert to a career fair and town hall meeting.

See the events below:

Tuesday, November 19

BPSTIL Career Fair — 8:30-10 a.m. & 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. @ Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning, 1020 Innovation Dr., Bossier City

Job options are plentiful for students at Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning, as they will see at the BPSTIL Fall Career Fair. Employers from numerous businesses and representatives from post-secondary programs will be on campus to make connections with students and open their eyes to all the possibilities that await them following high school graduation. Two sessions will be held: 8:30-10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

STARBASE 2.0 Rocket Launch — 3 p.m. @ South Bossier Park, 134 Crown Court Place, Bossier City

Three, 2, 1, blast off! Eighth graders in STARBASE Louisiana 2.0 will be launching rockets as part of the STARBASE Louisiana 2.0 rocketry contest. Teams from Cope and Greenacres Middle Schools, as well as neighboring districts, will compete using a rocket designed on CAD software, simulated in Open Rocket and manufactured utilizing rocketry parts as well as 3D printed and laser cut parts.

BPSB Town Hall Meeting — 6 p.m. @ Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Take a deep dive into K-12 public education and learn about the inner workings at Bossier Schools. A Town Hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Bossier Instructional Center for the community to hear and ask questions about how decisions are made at the district level, the challenges faced by Bossier Schools and a look into the future. This meeting will take a closer look at Transportation, Child Nutrition and Planning/Construction. Everyone is a stakeholder when it comes to public education and encouraged to attend.

Wednesday, November 20

STARBASE 2.0 Rocket Launch — 3 p.m. @ South Bossier Park, 134 Crown Court Place, Bossier City

Three, 2, 1, blast off! Elm Grove Middle School 8th graders in STARBASE Louisiana 2.0 will be launching rockets as part of the STARBASE Louisiana 2.0 rocketry contest. The Eagles will compete using a rocket designed on CAD software, simulated in Open Rocket and manufactured utilizing rocketry parts as well as 3D printed and laser cut parts.

Thursday, November 21

BPSB Meeting — 6 p.m. @ Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Dr., Bossier City

The Bossier Parish School Board will meet in regular session. An agenda will be forthcoming next week.

Benton Community POPS Concert — 7 p.m. @ Benton High School Auxiliary Gym, 449 Fairburn Ave., Benton

Disney fans will be completely enchanted when the Benton High School Band presents its Benton Community POPS Concert. The concert will feature the music of Disney and more. Children are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character and sing and dance. Admission is free in exchange for a donation to the Foster Closet, which helps meet the needs of foster children and adopted children throughout the community. Items suggested include: unopened boys/girls underwear, Pull-Ups (specifically 2T-5T), new or slightly used toys/games, crafts and basketballs. Everyone is welcome!