Bossier Schools events the week of Nov. 2-8

With the start of November, Bossier Parish Schools is looking ahead to the release of state report cards and a huge celebratory pep rally, Veterans Day events, and more.

Below is a list of upcoming events:

Saturday, November 2

Mission Possible: District Heart Challenge

North Bossier Park 4307 Old Brownlee Rd., Bossier City

8:00 a.m. Registration/8:30 a.m. Team Awards/9:00 a.m. Heart Walk

Assistant Superintendent Jason Rowland and the Bossier Schools family will be rising and shining early Saturday morning to step it up for healthy hearts. Team captains at schools and centers have been raising money for the American Heart Association by encouraging their colleagues to take part in Mission Possible: District Heart Challenge. We have been taking our blood pressure, learning CPR and getting in our steps. Led by Team Champion Mr. Rowland, our efforts will culminate when we lace up our tennis shoes and head to North Bossier Park to make strides against heart disease.

Louisiana Saturday Night

Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline DriveBossier City @ 5:45 p.m.

“Well, you get down the fiddle and you get down the bow.” We all know the lyrics to “Louisiana Saturday Night” and it will be a fun, toe-tapping sing-along for sho’! Join Bossier Parish TAP (Talented Arts Program) Music and Theatre students for a boot scootin’ good time at this music dinner theatre. The event is sold out, but our media partners are welcome to join us. Y’all are sure to enjoy a night of Cajun storytelling of Little Red, classic country music, and Southern cookin.’ Proceeds support the TAP Scholarship fund.

Tuesday, November 5

Lowe’s Donates to BEC Carpentry Program

Butler Educational Complex, 649 Wyche St., Bossier City @ 2:30 p.m.

Lowe’s in Bossier is making a generous donation to the new carpentry program at Butler Educational Complex. Store management will be giving a 10-inch miter saw to the principal, enabling students to sharpen their carpentry skills and putting this program on the cutting edge.

Wednesday, November 6

State Report Card Pep Rally

Bossier High School Stadium, 777 Bearkat Dr., Bossier City @ 12:00 p.m.

Bossier Schools is preparing for a celebration when the Louisiana Department of Education releases state report cards Wednesday. The district will host a community pep rally at noon at the Bossier High School stadium. Three schools, in particular, will be front and center for special recognition based on their anticipated School Performance Score (SPS). Superintendent Mitch Downey will also announce schools receiving Top Gains distinction and Equity Honorees.

Thursday, November 7

Veterans Day Assembly

Haughton High School, 210 E. McKinley St. @ 9:00 AM

Legacy Veterans Day Program

Legacy Elementary School (track), 4830 Swan Lake Rd., Bossier City @ 9 a.m.

Legacy Elementary will celebrate the special men and women who have and continue to serve our country in the armed forces. They will honor Legacy military children and veterans at a breakfast at 8:30, followed by a student-led program at 9:00 outside on the track, weather permitting. The program will be held in the gym if there is inclement weather.

Tribute to a Veteran

Waller Elementary School, 1130 Patricia Dr., Bossier City @ 9 a.m.

Waller will pay tribute to veterans beginning with Bossier High School color guard presenting the flags. Tech Sgt. Tommy Hollis will be the guest speaker and will pay tribute to veteran military dogs; especially his dog, FEBE. Waller Student Council and National Honor Society students will provide written statements honoring veterans. Lastly, Waller students and staff have provided a photo of someone in their families and a slideshow will be displayed to honor those veterans.

Military Tattoo: “A Tribute to the World War II Marines That Fought the Battle of Iwo Jima”

Parkway High School (Gym), 2010 Colleen Ave., Bossier City @ 9:00 AM

Parkway High School presents its annual Veterans Day Tattoo Ceremony from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. The theme for this year’s Tattoo will be “Honoring the World War II Marines That Fought the Battle of Iwo Jima.” There will be reserved parking at the front of the school and gym, so visitors can walk directly into the gymnasium. Please plan to arrive before or around 8:40 a.m., to help facilitate your seating and placement.

This year’s event includes eight musical selections from the award-winning Pantherland Band, Choir and Orchestra. Parkway’s drum line will perform their famous ceremonial tattoo to call the soldiers to barracks. There will be a re-enactment of the Raising of the Flag at Iwo Jima as a tribute to our Marine Corps. Future soldiers will enlist and a Last Call will honor our family veterans that have departed in the last year. Following the Tattoo Ceremony, a social will be held in the library for guests and participants.

November 8

Princeton Veterans Day Assembly

Princeton Elementary, 1895 Winfield Rd., Princeton @ 12:45 PM

Join Princeton Elementary for its Veterans Day Assembly. Haughton High School JROTC will be Posting of the Colors. Princeton’s Drama Club will showcase the song “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” There will also be a slide show presentation to honor our veterans. Dr. Dudley Chewing will be the guest speaker. Talented Music students will close the assembly with the song “Brave.” Cake and punch will be served after the assembly in the cafeteria for military guests.

Veterans Day Weekend Ceremony

Bossier City Veterans Memorial, 620 Benton Rd., Bossier City @ 4:15 p.m.

Haughton High School JROTC will Present the Colors at the Veterans Day Weekend Ceremony, presented by the City of Bossier City and Women Veterans of the Arklatex. Guest speaker is Colonel Sara Custer, Commander, 2nd Mission Support Group, Barksdale Air Force Base. The ceremony starts at 4:15 p.m. between the Bossier Municipal Complex and Bossier Civic Center. Seating is limited and lawn chairs are welcome.