Bossier Schools Grab-and-Go food program to continue through June and July

Bossier Parish, LA – The Grab-And-Go food program for Bossier Parish schools will continue through the months of June and July. BPSB will now be offering a summer feeding program for their students as a continuation of the program that first began in late March after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Bossier Parish schools for the remainder of the school year.

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana along with three local churches (Northpoint Community Church, Bellaire Baptist Church and First Bossier) are teaming up to help Bossier Schools with this program.

Starting Monday, June 1, the feeding program will be operating Monday through Thursday. The program is for children in the Bossier Parish school system ages 18 and under. The meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Anyone who does not have a child present (with them/in their vehicle) will have to complete a parental consent form.

Meals on Mondays and Wednesdays will be served at Northpoint Community Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will serve two shelf stable meals on Mondays and three shelf stable meals on Wednesdays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Bellaire Baptist Church and First Bossier will be serving hot meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Grab-and-Go meal program will continue until Friday, July 31, 2020.

