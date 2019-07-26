Bossier Schools holding events ahead of start of new school year

The start of school is less than two weeks away for Bossier Parish students, which means several events over the next week.

These include an effort to help bridge the gap for families needing uniforms, asking our community to help us fill the bus with school supplies, parent PREP night and a huge archery celebration to honor the State, National and (hopefully) World champions!

Saturday, July 27

Uniform Giveaway Plantation Park Elementary, 2410 Plantation Dr., Bossier City

Noon-2:00 p.m.

Affording school uniforms can be a financial burden for many families, so Northpoint Community Church is stepping in to help. This outstanding community partner will be giving away over 3,000 FREE uniforms and school supplies to the public at the 7th Annual Bossier Back to School Event from noon to 2 p.m. in the Plantation Park Elementary gym. A guardian must be present with each child and a valid photo ID or utility bill showing residency in Bossier Parish will be required to receive uniforms or supplies.

Tuesday, July 30

Archery Celebration

Benton Middle School Gym, 6140 LA 3

5:30 p.m.

Come help us celebrate our State, National and (fingers crossed) World archery champions! Several Bossier Parish archery teams are competing this weekend in the 2019 NASP Open and Championship Tournaments in Nashville, TN. Bossier Parish teams already hold the State and National Championships and we are hoping to add World Champions to that list! The victory party honoring our teams’ accomplishments will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 in the Benton Middle School gym. Everyone is invited.

Thursday, August 1

Princeton PREP Night

Princeton Elementary, 1895 Winfield Rd.

5:00-7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Fill the Bus

Walmart, 2536 Airline Dr., Bossier City

4:00-7:00 p.m.

The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is teaming up with Bossier Schools to help us “Fill the Bus.” Employees from Bossier Schools and United Way volunteers will be outside the entrances at Walmart on Airline Drive from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. encouraging shoppers to pick up school supplies to help fill the void for families unable to afford them. This is a huge help to our students, so they are prepared to start school prepared, and for our teachers, so they do not have to reach into their own pockets.

