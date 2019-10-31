Bossier Schools holding town hall on transportation, nutrition and construction

Bossier Schools is holding a Town Hall Meeting at 6 p.m Thursday, Nov. 14 at Bossier Instructional Center.

This Town Hall will focus on transportation, child nutrition and planning/construction in K-12 public education.

The public will be able to hear and ask questions about how decisions are made at the district level, the challenges faced by Bossier Schools and a look into the future.

“Our district is committed to transparency and better educating the community about the business side of Bossier Schools and how that impacts the decisions made and way tax dollars are spent,” said Sonja Bailes, public liaison for Bossier Parish Schools, in an emailed invitation. “Everyone is a stakeholder when it comes to public education and encouraged to attend.”