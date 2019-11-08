Bossier Schools hosting slew of Veterans Day events next week

Schools throughout Bossier Parish are hosting a slew of Veterans Day observances in honor of those that have and continue to serve the nation.

Below is a list of those events:

Sunday, November 10

Haughton High JROTC take part in Veterans Parade

State Fairgrounds of Louisiana @ 2 p.m.

The Haughton High School JROTC will be honoring the nation’s veterans by participating in the Veterans Parade at the State Fair of Louisiana.

Monday, November 11

Veteran’s Day Breakfast

Apollo Elementary School, 2400 Viking Dr., Bossier City @ 9 a.m.

Veterans will be served breakfast while students present a brief introduction, share thank you letters, and recognize each branch with the Armed Forces Medley.

Veterans Day Service Project

Bellaire Elementary School, 1310 Bellaire Blvd., Bossier City

Students will take part in a service project making a holiday card for our young men and women at Air Force Basic Training in San Antonio, TX in order to lift their spirits.

Veterans Day Breakfast and Hero Walk

Benton Elementary School, 562 Hwy 162 @ 8:30 a.m.

Veterans will enjoy a breakfast with their student in the gym. After breakfast they will be celebrated by all Benton Elementary Staff and Students with a Hero Walk through the school.

Veterans Day Assembly

Benton Middle School, 6140 Hwy. 3 @ 9 a.m.

Veterans Day Performance

Bossier High School, 4828 Medical Dr. @ 10 a.m.

Bossier High School’s JROTC will be part of a Veterans Day celebration at The Bloom, including Color Guard performances and slideshow presentation.

Veterans Day Celebration

Cope Middle School, 4814 Shed Rd., Bossier City @ 9 a.m.

Cope Middle will celebrate and honor military service members this Veterans Day. Students will read Letters to the Front and there will be band/choir performances.

Veterans Day Celebration

Sun City Elementary School, 4230 Van Deeman St., Bossier City @ 1:15 p.m.

Third graders will perform Patriotic Songs. Military parents and grandparents will be introduced by the students.

Hallmark for Heroes

Curtis Elementary School. 5600 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City

Curtis Elementary students will be creating their own “Hallmark” for Heroes cards to express gratitude to our Veterans. These cards will be delivered to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home. Curtis Cheerleaders are also creating school “yard” signs to thank our veterans and our current military for their service.

Veterans Day Observance

Elm Grove Elementary School, 1541 Old Hwy. 71, Elm Grove

Students will be bringing photos to school of veterans who have impacted their lives. These photos will be displayed in the hallways of the school on Veterans Day.

Veteran’s Day Observance

Kerr Elementary School, 1700 Airline Dr., Bossier City

In honor of Veterans Day, R.V. Kerr will be dressing up in camo and collecting supplies and money. The proceeds will be donated to the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home. In addition, students will be writing thank you notes to honor our veterans’ service.

Veterans Day Observance

Elm Grove Middle School, 4301 Panther Dr., Bossier City @ 1:45 p.m.

EGMS students will honor those who have and are serving our country through music and inspirational readings.

Veterans Day Assembly

Benton High, 449 Fairburn Ave. @ 1 p.m.

Kingston Elementary, 349 Fairburn Ave., Benton @ 9 a.m.

Kingston Elementary will hold an assembly to honor all members of its school family that are active military or veterans. The guest speaker will be veterans and KES teacher Tammy Reyna.

Tuesday, November 12

Veterans Breakfast

Haughton Elementary School, 395 S. Elm St. @ 8 a.m.

Students are invited to bring their veterans for breakfast and recognition in the HES commons area. Student groups will be performing.

