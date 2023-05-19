Bossier Schools i3 Art Expo Red Carpet Awards…..and the winners are…

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Hundreds of Bossier Parish students (along with their parents, grandparents, relatives and guests) attended Bossier Schools i3 Art Expo Red Carpet Awards Ceremony at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bossier City on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Judging took place during the i3 Art Expo which was held at the Bossier Civic Center May 4 through May 6. And, students who won first place in their specific category received their very own first place award plaque during Tuesday night’s awards ceremony.

Also taking place during Tuesday night’s awards ceremony, i3 Art Expo Expo sponsors presented their Sponsor’s Choice Award for student entries they had previously selected as their favorite entry in specific categories.

Students who won the Sponsor’s Choice Award are listed below:

City of Bossier City Mayor’s Choice: Hunter Moore at BPSTIL for the pair of metal boots he welded.

Berkshire Hathaway I# Red Carpet Award: Lexi Polinard from Benton High School for her art piece titled “Swimming in Circles.”

Citizens National Bank: Abigail Jackson from Parkway for her painting “Turtley Tubular.”

Bossier Press-Tribune: Calvin Jackson Literary Award – Fiction “Echo And The Fox” by

Samantha Ober from Haughton Middle School.

Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System/Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals: Shamya Dudley from Airline High for her piece titles “Me, Myself, My Mind.”

Optimum: Ava Austin from Stockwell Place Elementary for her 3-D print sculpture called “Little Baby.”

Bossier Federal Credit Union: Katie Pool from Benton High for “Strawberry Pie.”

BPCC: Caroline Phillips from Benton Middle for “T-Swift.”

SWEPCO: Kayden Yocom from Haughton High for his artwork titled “Healing.”

Cyber Innovation Center: Amelia Powell from Benton High for “Sound of the Heart.”

BOM: Koah Barnes from Parkway High for his painting “Where I end and you begin.”

Raising Cane’s: Mary Claire Potts from Haughton Elementary for her drawing titled “I’ve for your Back.”

The 2023 i3 Art Expo was presented in partnership with the City of Bossier City.

Other sponsors include: Citizens National Bank; Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/Ally Real Estate, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System/Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Cyber Innovation Center, Bossier Federal Credit Union, Bossier Press-Tribune, SWEPCO, Optimum, BOM Bank, Bossier Parish Community College, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Brookshire’s, Raising Cane’s, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, PepsiCo, Bossier Parish Libraries, Bossier Arts Council, and CSC Productions.