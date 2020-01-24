Bossier Schools in need of bus drivers

Have a love for children and vested interest in keeping them safe on their way to and from school?

Bossier Schools is looking for bus drivers. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, have a good driving record, be able to pass a background check and drug test and a willingness to drive for any school in the parish.

The job does not require a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License). If hired, you will be trained to obtain one. Drivers will begin as substitute operators. \

Evening class dates and times are:

February 3, 4 and 6 — 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

February 10, 12 and 13 — 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Applications can be obtained and submitted here: http://bps-la.schoolloop.com/applicantportal Have additional questions? Call (318) 549-6791.

