Bossier Schools is ‘making the grade’

Performance scores released during rally at Bossier High School

State report cards are out for 2018-19 and Bossier Parish is making the grade.

Students, faculty and distinguished guests gathered Wednesday afternoon at Bossier High School’s Memorial Stadium to receive good news from Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey.

The district received an “A” for student growth from the Louisiana Department of Education, three schools improved their letter grades, 17 received the distinction as Top Gains schools or Equity Honorees, and Bossier Schools’ Early Childhood Network earned top marks for preparing its youngest learners for kindergarten.

“It’s a great day to live in Bossier. Of course, everyday is a great day to be a part of Bossier Schools,” said Downey. “I could not be more proud of our students, our teachers and our school system.”

Three schools in the district received new letter grades for their school as Benton Elementary, Bossier High School and Greenacres Middle School all moved up to a “B” letter grade.

Bossier Schools improved in a number of performance areas. The overall district performance score improved and Bossier earned an “A” for student growth. Students who graduated from high school in four years increased significantly to 85.7% and LEAP results propelled Bossier Parish to lead the northern region in district math scores.

“This journey has not been an easy one, but each day our principals and educators rise to the challenge. That’s evident by 13 of our schools earning Top Gains distinction, which is the highest recognition given by the Louisiana Department of Education,” said Downey.

Another accomplishment for the district is schools attaining Top Gains distinction. Those schools are: Airline, Benton, Haughton and Parkway High Schools; Benton Middle School and Apollo, Benton, Haughton, Kingston, Legacy, Plantation Park, Stockwell and W.T. Lewis Elementary Schools. Four elementary schools received Equity Honoree status for scoring in the 90th percentile among special subgroup populations. They are Kingston, Legacy, Stockwell Place and W.T. Lewis.

“Scores and rankings aside, what we focus on each day is providing our children with the best education possible — giving them the skills needed to compete anywhere they go and winning the day, every student, every way,” said Sonja Bailes, public relations liaison for Bossier Parish schools.