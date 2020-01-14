Bossier Schools names 2019-20 Parish Students of the Year

A National Merit Scholar Semi-Finalist and award-winning debater; an aspiring Cyber Engineer and president of his school’s Student Council; and a young lady who loves acting and dreams of helping animals by becoming a veterinarian. That is a small glimpse at the three students surprised today by Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey with the news they were selected as the 2019-20 Bossier Parish Students of the Year.

Shelby Ledet is a fifth grader at Stockwell Place Elementary and is the Bossier Parish Elementary Student of the Year. Her talents run the gamut, from being a gymnast and playing Dorothy in a school performance to being a community volunteer and member of her school’s world-winning archery team, Ledet is excited to advance to regionals and represent Bossier Schools at the Louisiana Student of the Year competition.

Middle School Student of the Year Zach Cryer is in eighth grade at Benton Middle and President of the Student Council. He is also Team Captain for Math Counts and Cyber Patriots, participates in archery, 4-H and plans to pursue a degree in Cyber Engineering. Cryer is no stranger to the Student of the Year competition. When in fifth grade, he was named the 2017 Louisiana Elementary Student of the Year.

Airline High School senior Shannon Mathers is the district’s High School Student of the Year. The accomplished 12th grader is a National Merit Scholar Semi-Finalist, President of math honor society Mu Alpha Theta and Vice President of Airline’s debate team. Mathers is also an AP Scholar of Distinction whose career goal is to improve the quality of life through innovative machines in mechanical engineering, and to better the accessibility and prevalence of renewable energy sources.

“These three students are nothing short of amazing. Not only are they academically on top of their game, but I am in awe of how involved they are at their schools and in the community,” said Superintendent Downey. “Bossier Schools will be represented well at the regional level of the Louisiana Student of the Year competition and we have high hopes Shelby, Zach and Shannon will advance to State. We could not be more proud to call them Bossier’s own.”