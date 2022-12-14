Bossier Schools Names 2022-23 District Students of the Year

An aspiring NASA engineer; a national archery champion; and a phenom on the soccer field and servant in the mission field. These aspirations and accolades describe the three 2022-23 Bossier Parish Students of the Year who will represent the district as they advance to the regional competition.



Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey and a team of educators made surprise visits at three schools to announce Jax Henry, Zoe Bayne and Caroline Moore are the Students of the Year. Chosen for the academic excellence, community service and leadership each of them demonstrates, this is the highest honor bestowed on students at the parish level.



Caroline Moore is a senior at Benton High and will represent the parish as High School Student of the Year.



The student body president is an AP Scholar decorated with Honors by the College Board. She also plays varsity soccer for the Lady Tigers, volunteers as a kids’ soccer coach and is actively involved in mission work, including her church’s children’s ministry and the Matched program, which serves the needs of foster families and those going through adoption.



Zoe Bayne is an eighth grader at Haughton Middle School and the Bossier Parish Middle School Student of the Year. She hopes to become an oncologist and search for a cure for cancer. Zoe is a member of the Haughton Middle School Student Council, National Junior Honors Society and is active in her church. She is also a nationally-recognized archer, having won thousands of dollars in college scholarships.



Jax Henry is proud to be a fifth grade Bulldog at W.T. Lewis Elementary and the Bossier Parish Elementary

Student of the Year. He enjoys sports and robotics and dreams one day of working for NASA as an engineer.

Jax is Treasurer of the 4-H club, serves as Captain of his football and rugby teams and he enjoys competing

on the school archery and robotics teams.



“We are incredibly proud of these three students and the servant’s hearts each of them has, not to mention the

leadership qualities they possess and academic excellence they demonstrate,” Downey said. “Bossier Schools

will be represented well when they move on to the next level of the state competition.”