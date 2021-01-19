Bossier Schools Names its 2020-21 District Students of the Year

Student body president, editor of her high school newspaper and a participant in the Hicks S.M.A.R.T. (Science and Medicine Academic Research Training) program; captain of the cheerleading team, a district winner in cross country and academic stand-out; and president of 4-H, an FCA leader and member of her school’s archery and robotics teams. Their accomplishments are many and paint a picture of the three 2020-21 Bossier Parish Students of the Year who will represent the district as they advance to the regional competition next month.



Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey surprised Elizabeth Gatti, Kylie Small and Landry Rivers today with the news they were selected as the District Students of the Year. Each of these ladies embodies excellence in academics, leadership and service to her community.



Elizabeth Gatti is the Bossier Parish High School Student of the Year. As a senior at Airline High School, her resume is most impressive. Gatti is Student Body President, Editor-in-Chief of the school newspaper, Vice President of mathematics club Mu Alpha Theta, team captain of the TC Elite Volleyball Team and member of the National Arts Honors Society. She is also an accomplished pianist, a S.M.A.R.T. program participant, actively volunteers in the community and has participated in numerous mission trips across the globe.



Kiley Small is the Bossier Parish Middle School Student of the Year. The Haughton Middle School eighth grader serves as a Red Jacket ambassador and is captain of the cheerleading team, as well as an NCA All-American Cheerleader. Small is also Vice President of Student Council, a district winner in cross country, performs in Bossier Schools’ Talented Theater program and attained perfect scores in math and English language arts on the LEAP test.



Landry Rivers is the Bossier Parish Elementary Student of the Year. She is a fifth grader at Princeton Elementary where she is President of 4-H and an FCA leader, serves on the Pride of Princeton and is a member of the archery and robotics teams. Rivers is also in the district’s AIM (Activating Inquisitive Minds) program, serves the community through her church and other organizations and is the Queen of Little Miss Haughton.



The trio now advances to the Region I Student of the Year competition next month, comprised of 16 school districts. The overall winner in the elementary, middle and high school divisions will then compete at the state level for 2020-21 Louisiana Student of the Year.



“These students are exemplary and their accomplishments amaze me,” Downey said. “They show determination, dedication and wisdom beyond their years and have joyful hearts. Elizabeth, Kylie and Landry already represent Bossier Parish well and I have no doubt they will shine bright at the regional level.”