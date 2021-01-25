Bossier Schools Names Its 2021-22 District Teachers of the Year

An otherwise overcast Monday morning was brightened for three Bossier Parish educators when an entourage, led by

Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey, surprised them with news they are the 2021-22 Bossier Parish Teachers

of the Year.



Holly Doyal, the Bossier Parish Elementary Teacher of the Year, has taught kindergarten for the past five years at

Kingston Elementary. Early childhood education is her passion and Doyal takes a personal interest in each of her

students to motivate them to do their best. She has been a Grade Level Team Leader each year at Kingston and served

on the school’s Professional Learning Community Implementation Team. Doyal has also served as an after-school tutor

and volunteer with the LightHouse summer literacy program and had a previous career in the pharmaceutical industry.



Linda Morgan is a 12-year educator and the Bossier Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year. She teaches fifth/sixth

grade STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) at Benton Intermediate School, where she

is also the Team Tech leader. Morgan has also coached the robotics and CyberPatriot teams that showed impressive

finishes at the state level. Outside of the classroom, Morgan received the 2019 Norwela Council Bossier District Award of

Merit, the highest honor a local district bestows upon a volunteer leader for service in Scouting.



Steve Brown, the Bossier Parish High School Teacher of the Year, is a long-time educator and one of the district’s top

performing teachers with 30 years of experience. He teaches at Haughton High School, where his students’ test scores in

general and Pre-Advanced Placement (AP) English I prove his excellence; over 85-percent have received Advanced or

Mastery on their LEAP 2025 assessments. Recognized for his common sense approach to teaching and willingness to

adapt to change, Brown served on the Superintendent’s Strong Start panel in summer 2020. His love for teaching also

extends beyond school; Brown has served as a global citizen ambassador, taking students on educational journeys

overseas.



“To be named Teacher of the Year during the pandemic is phenomenal, and these three educators are certainly that,”

said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “Everyone in education has had to cross hurdles and roadblocks

over the last year, which these teachers not only did, but excelled at. They represent Bossier Parish well and are to be

commended.”



Doyal, Morgan and Brown will now move to the next level in the state Teacher of the Year competition. The Louisiana

Department of Education will name its Semi-finalists in early spring.