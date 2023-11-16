Bossier Schools Names its 2024-25 Principals of the Year

Three outstanding administrators received a surprise visit by Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey, who delivered the news that they will represent the district as its 2024-25 Principals of the Year and advance to the next level of the Louisiana Principal of the Year competition.



Kim Hawkins was chosen as the Bossier Parish Elementary Principal of the Year. This is her fourth year as principal at Benton Elementary, which recently received an ‘A’ letter grade from the Louisiana Department of Education. Hawkins began her educational journey as a substitute teacher 16 years ago. After earning her alternate certification, she worked as a teacher at Apollo and Plantation Park Elementary Schools and Greenacres Middle, then began her ascent in administration as Instructional Coach at Legacy and Assistant Principal at Plantation Park.



Veteran educator Mitch Maxwell is the principal at T.O. Rusheon Middle School and Bossier Parish Middle School Principal of the Year. Maxwell began his teaching career 23 years ago at Cope Middle School, where he was named Bossier Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year. Maxwell has also won national awards and is an inductee in the Wall of Tolerance in Montgomery, Alabama, for promoting racial equity and tolerance in the classroom. His administrative roles have included Curriculum Coordinator for the district, Assistant Principal at Rusheon and Principal at Waller Elementary before moving into his current position at Rusheon.



Amy Washington is Principal of the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning (BPSTIL) and the Bossier Parish High School Principal of the Year. Career and Technical Education (CTE) is her passion and it shows with the growth of course offerings and the eighth grade academy now in its second year at BPSTIL. Washington has been a public educator for 21 years, starting as a chemistry and physics teacher at Bossier High before transitioning into administration at BPSTIL. This is her third year as principal.



“These principals embody the best of Bossier Parish, demonstrating incredible vision, innovation and leadership,” said Superintendent Downey. “Their influence is evident by the immensely positive impact they have had at their schools. They are fully invested and that is reflected among the faculty and staff and in student achievement.”



The three school leaders will now compete against principals from districts throughout Louisiana. The statewide winner will be announced in July 2024 by the Louisiana Department of Education and will serve as Principal of the Year for the 2024-25 school year.