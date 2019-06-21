Bossier schools names new Bossier Elementary principal, asst. principals for Haughton and Elm Grove Middle

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey announced three new administrators at the parish school board meeting Thursday night, including the new principal for Bossier Elementary, and the new assistant principals for Haughton and Elm Grove Middle School.

Dr. Norcha Lacy has been appointed the new Principal at Bossier Elementary. Rick Bryant is the new Assistant Principal at Elm Grove Middle School. And, Michael Pedrotty was named the new Assistant Principle at Haughton Middle School.

Dr. Lacy has served Bossier Parish schools for nine years. She has a masters degree in business and administration and a doctorate in educational leadership. She previously served Plantation Park where she taught second and fifth grade.

“I just want to take a moment and thank you for believing in me and my ability to carry out the vision that Mr. Coleman and the team started last year. I am very excited about this opportunity. I do understand that there will be challenges, but I do believe that I have been made for this,” said Lacy.

Bryant has served Bossier Parish Schools at Parkway High School as a teacher and coach for almost 20 years.

“I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity to serve our students in this new capacity, in a this new environment, said Bryant. “I feel very fortunate that I get to serve in the community in which I live, and have lived, and raised my children in. It’s an honor to be a part of this community.”

Pedrotty has served Bossier Parish Schools for the past eight years. Within those eight years, Pedrotty taught at Airline High School and most recently at Benton Middle School as an instructional coach. Pedrotty was also named the Region 4 American Legion Teacher of the Year in 2015.

“Thank you all for this opportunity of being the new Haughton Middle School assistant principle. Its’ a great challenge and I am looking forward to working with Mr. Warren and Mrs. Lee in continuing to build on all of the great work they are doing there,” said Pedrotty.