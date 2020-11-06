Bossier Schools names two new administrators

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

At Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board regular meeting, Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey announced two new administrators in the system — a new assistant principal at Airline High School and a new academic administrator for Bossier Schools’ Virtual Learning Program (BSVLP).

Holly George is the new academic administrator for Bossier Schools’ Virtual Learning Program. She thanked her family, school board members, and expressed what her goal is for the Virtual Learning Program.

“This is a big goal that I take very seriously. We are focusing on engagement, communication and accountability. Some of the areas that have been lacking — no fault to anyone. It’s just a sign of the times with COVID and pandemic. So I’m hoping to make this program viable for those families that choose this route,” said George.

Following George’s remarks. Downey then announced the new assistant principal at Airline High School, Jamie East.

“I want to thank Mrs. Brotherton and the entire Haughton community for how much y’all have shown me love and support for my two years at Haughton,” East said.

“I have taught high school most of my career. But I have also taught middle school and then was an administrator for Elementary. So I feel like I am going home, to go back to high school to get back into being a part of a community. To be able to cheer on sporting events and all the fun things that go with high school,” she added.